Montgomery County Community College Launches New IT Apprenticeship Program

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners, a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) national Industry Intermediary for cybersecurity and tech apprenticeship expansion, is pleased to announce that Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of the MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program for IT (MAP IT@Montco). This innovative program, built on MCCC's extensive experience and commitment to education, has been crafted to address the dual needs of local businesses and students, focusing particularly on underserved communities in Montgomery County.

The MAP IT@Montco IT Generalist Apprenticeship Program received expedited approval at the November 2023 Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting, a notable achievement. "The Council lauded the MCCC application as a model structure for IT-Registered Apprenticeship programs throughout Pennsylvania," said Larry Byron, MCCC's Director of Workforce Development for IT. "I attribute this success to the College's longstanding dedication to IT education and the meticulous design of the program."

MCCC has been a Cisco Networking Academy Support Center and Instructor Training Center over two decades. Laura Quintana, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and General Manager of Cisco Networking Academy, signed Cisco Systems Inc.'s Registered Apprenticeship National Guideline Standards (NGS) at the 2022 White House National Apprenticeship Week Cybersecurity Sprint event. Safal Partners built the DOL-approved NGS with Cisco to provide Academies like MCCC with a tool to fast-track development of new or expanded Registered Apprenticeship programs. The NGS provides Cisco Networking Academy partner employers with a proven talent pipeline for three critical occupations: IT Generalist (IT Help Desk Support Specialist), Network Technician, and Cybersecurity Technician.

Registered Apprenticeship is a proven method for recruiting, training, and retaining a stronger and more diverse workforce. According to DOL, 97 percent of companies with programs recommend them as a talent solution and report an average $1.44 return on investment for every $1 invested. In addition to earning a nationally recognized portable credential, Registered Apprenticeship program completers earn on average over $300,000 more than their non-apprentice peers during their careers.

"We see this as a win-win situation that will help to meet the high-tech labor needs of our businesses while simultaneously guiding our apprentices to good, family-sustaining wage jobs," said Kyle Longacre, MCCC Dean of Workforce and Economic Development.

Working with local business partners, including the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit-Office of Technology Services and Open Tier Systems, a managed service provider based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, MCCC is working to launch the first cohort of students in spring 2024. Additionally, MCCC is working to sign new company partners to prime the pipeline of available workers for this valuable position.

"We are enormously proud of our work with Cisco to help Academies like MCCC make an even greater impact in their local communities through Registered Apprenticeship," said Katie Adams, Chief Delivery Officer at Safal Partners. "Academies like MCCC are proactively helping public and private employer partners across all sectors access a more diverse, knowledgeable, and work-ready pool of workers for critical tech occupations."

Montgomery County Community College's comprehensive curriculum includes more than 100 associate degree and certificate programs, as well as customized workforce training and certifications. As an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction, the institution is positioned at the vanguard of national efforts to remove barriers to access, improve learning outcomes, and increase completion for all students. The College is also recognized regionally and nationally for its sustainability leadership, work with military veterans, community service and service-learning opportunities, and use of classroom technology. For more information, visit http://www.mc3.edu.

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. The firm serves as the U.S. Department of Labor's national Industry Intermediary for Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship expansion and is included in the White House National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy. More information on Safal's cyber and tech apprenticeship expansion work and services is available at https://cyber.safalpartners.com/.

