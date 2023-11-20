Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions Expands Culinary and Hospitality Workforce Development Platform

New ESource, Work & Learn and EConnect Tools Transform Hiring, Training, and Retaining Practices for Culinary Employers and Staff

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions , (Escoffier Global) a Triumph Higher Education Group LLC company, announces the expansion of its workforce development solutions to address culinary and hospitality industry gaps with innovative, customizable tools and strategies for hiring, training and retaining professional staff.

Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

Recognizing challenges faced by businesses in talent retention, turnover costs, and skill shortages, Escoffier Global created a comprehensive suite of customizable solutions on its new platform. Escoffier Global pools resources and expertise from sister organization, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).

"The hiring struggle is real for the hard-hit culinary and hospitality industries looking to connect skilled talent with unfilled positions," said Denise Sullivan, vice president of Enterprise Solutions for Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 500,000 new foodservice jobs are being added in 2023, and 87 percent of operators say they are likely to hire staff if there are qualified applicants available and more than 79 percent of operators say it's difficult to fill open positions. Candidates say on-the-job training is appealing; according to a recent Gallup study , 65% of workers believe employer-provided upskilling (or training) is important and 75% think it helps to advance their careers.

"The Escoffier Global platform is a centralized hub for recruiting, hiring, and training, streamlining the entire process for employers and candidates," said Sullivan. "ESource's tailored training options meet the unique needs of fast-paced kitchen settings. Staff can access hundreds of on-demand technique videos for immediate skill application, self-directed micro-courses, and comprehensive courses with badges to validate progress," said Sullivan.

Escoffier Global's suite of customizable services ranges from in-person onsite training and train-the-trainer programs to consultation services. Escoffier's chef-led teams collaborate with employers to understand their specific needs and challenges and create a customized plan designed to enhance operations.

Companies including Landry's, Palisades Tahoe, Angry Cactus, Sodexo, and Aramark are already working with Escoffier Global to help address workforce challenges, with tools like their National Work & Learn Employer Partner Program providing access to scholarships.

EConnect, Escoffier Global's complimentary job board, enables employers to access a pool of skilled candidates where candidates can showcase their talents. Escoffier Global requires candidates to answer a carefully curated questionnaire with industry-specific questions prior to applying.

"We're in a unique position because of our culinary and hospitality expertise to provide custom content, training tools, and retention strategies employers are seeking," said Jack Larson, Triumph Higher Education Group's executive chairman, CEO and president.

For more information, please visit EscoffierGlobal.com.

Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions ( Escoffier Global) is an Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts sister company and part of the Triumph Higher Education Group LLC. Escoffier Global is a leading provider of hiring and training solutions for the culinary and hospitality industry. With a focus on building high-performing teams, Escoffier Global offers innovative, customizable tools, expertise, and support with its ESource on-demand training courses, EConnect complimentary job board, National Work & Learn programs, and consultation services to address the unique challenges businesses face in talent acquisition, retention, and skill development.

MEDIA CONTACT: Patti Thomas, pattithomas8888@gmail.com, (312) 919-0898.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions