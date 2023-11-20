Epson Elves Spread Holiday Cheer with Favorite Tech Gear for Wish Lists This Year

Up to $700 Off Popular Home Tech Products with Epson Black Friday Deals

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have no fear, the Epson® holiday elves are here to spread some seasonal cheer by simplifying holiday shopping with a few entertaining and practical holiday gift ideas this year. Adding to that, Epson Black Friday deals make it easy to snag some of Epson's latest technology at the best prices of the season. Holiday shoppers can look forward to promotional pricing (up to $700 in savings) across Epson's most popular home entertainment projectors, convenient home printing solutions, and memory-preserving photo scanners.

Epson Shares Holiday Shopping Deals and Gifting Ideas from the 'Epson Elves'

"During this holiday gifting season, the 'Epson Elves' have something for virtually everyone on your list, from business pros to movie buffs," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "With a great range of Black Friday savings, we hope to simplify shopping and help families find the perfect gifts for organizing, printing and entertaining that will last for years to come."

Gifts and Deals Right Off the Shelves with the Epson Holiday Elves

With more than half of American shoppers starting their holiday shopping before December,1 the Epson Elves are here to offer some gift ideas to help get shopping lists checked off early to better enjoy the holiday fun ahead.

For the "Parent-preneur" – When there's a family that needs to print for hours on end, the Epson EcoTank ® printer is what Epson's Elves recommend. From documents to creative projects such as cards, stickers, party supplies, and colorful photos, easily print from the convenience of home with the 2 in a breeze without the worry of running out of ink. Black Friday Deal: $399.99 ( $100 off), MSRP $499.99 .



For the "Movie Buff" – An Epson projector would really be clever for those folks that could watch movies forever. Whether binge-watching TV shows or hosting an outdoor movie night, the ® , 3 sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity, it offers up to 150-inches of epic big-screen entertainment. Black Friday Deal: $699.99 ( $300 off), MSRP $999.99 .



For the "Family Photographer" – Keep your precious photos safe and sound with this FastFoto scanner the families can use year-round. As the World's Fastest Personal Photo Scanner, 4 the 5 front and back, saving cherished handwritten notes. With FastFoto software, photos are enhanced, digitally organized, and can be easily uploaded to the cloud for safekeeping and sharing with family around the world. Black Friday Deal: $499.99 ( $100 off), MSRP $599.99 .



For the "Creative Enthusiast" – This flatbed photo scanner is a gift that you can use to create, organize, and share memories to last forever. Compact and lightweight, the $99.99 ( $20 off), MSRP $119.99 . – This flatbed photo scanner is a gift that you can use to create, organize, and share memories to last forever. Compact and lightweight, the Perfection® V39 II flatbed scanner delivers amazing clarity and restores precious photos at a great value. Black Friday Deal:off), MSRP

Epson Black Friday Pricing and Details

Epson is offering Black Friday pricing beginning mid-November6 across popular products available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers6:

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

