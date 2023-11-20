The Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus, built by the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu and Huawei, Wins the Energy Globe Award

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Energy Globe Award ceremony was held in Shenzhen. The Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus in Jiangsu Province, China, jointly completed by Huawei and State Grid, was the only Chinese project to receive this award. The award recognizes the outstanding contributions made by the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu and Huawei Electric Power Digitalization BU in areas of energy transition and green and sustainable development. Birgit Murr, Commercial Consul and Acting Head of the Austrian Consulate General in Guangzhou and award presenter, stated that "the Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus in Jiangsu Province, China, has garnered international recognition as a model for global carbon neutrality and sustainable development."

Birgit Murr presenting the award to Wang Sheng, General Manager of State Grid's Jiangsu Yining Energy Industry Group, and Dr. Anthony Hu, Chief Expert of Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization BU (PRNewswire)

Hosted by the independent Global Energy Foundation from Austria and co-sponsored by international organizations like the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Climate Action, the award was presented to a select few narrowed down from over 1000 projects. Top global energy experts made their selection over the course of several rounds to find the best candidates.

The award-winning project was led by Anthony Hu of Huawei and based on his proposed T3 transformation model of energy transformation, zero-carbon transformation, and digital transformation. The project participants built three scenario applications that focused on managing smart energy, smart zero-carbon, and smart campuses.

Spanning 25.7 acres, this project encompasses 134,000 square meters of eco-friendly construction focused on principles such as green design, economic efficiency, intelligence, sharing, and serving as a demonstration. Embracing five core values - net-zero carbon energy supply, multi-energy coordination, optimal energy efficiency, digital empowerment, and cross-border innovation - the project integrates renewables, centralized and distributed energy systems, hydrogen, and energy storage.

In addition, the project and solution won the Champion Prize at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022 in June 2022, and was awarded as one of the Top 10 Global Projects of 2022 Paulson Prize for Sustainability. The core theories, architectures and models of the project have won two awards for Best Paper and Best Report at the IEEE International Conference on Energy Internet and Energy System Integration and the International Power and Energy Development Forum 2023.

