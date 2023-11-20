Spectra7 Announces Appointment of David Mier as Interim CFO

Extensive Tech Industry Experience and Former CFO of the Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced the appointment of David Mier as Interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company previously announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Bonnie Tomei, is taking a personal leave of absence effective December 1, 2023 due to a family medical matter. The leave is expected to be for approximately three months but may be adjusted as necessary.

Mr. Mier has extensive experience with Spectra7's business, investor base and growth strategy having previously served as Spectra7's Chief Financial Officer for over three years prior to his retirement in 2021. He has more than 30 years of senior financial executive experience with both public and private companies, including his position with Yahoo! as Vice President Finance, Americas Controller and Vice President Finance, Americas at Sun Microsystems.

"I want to thank Bonnie for her leadership and contribution and extend to her and her family our very best wishes." said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7. "We are fortunate that Dave has agreed to come out of retirement and rejoin the Company as Interim Chief Financial Officer."

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

