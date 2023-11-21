KAZIA PROVIDES OVERVIEW OF PAXALISIB RELATED PRESENTATIONS FROM THE SOCIETY OF NEURO-ONCOLOGY 2023 ANNUAL MEETING

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to provide key highlights of the clinical and preclinical paxalisib related presentations given by key thought leaders at the Society of Neuro-Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting. "The 2023 SNO Annual Meeting was another successful event with the latest advances in clinical trials, diagnosis and treatment of pediatric and adult patients with CNS malignancies," stated Dr. John Friend, CEO Kazia. "We are highly encouraged with the preliminary overall survival data from the PNOC022 clinical study that we believe will provide an alternative to the current therapies considered as standard of care."

Key paxalisib highlights from the meeting:

Friday, November 17th

Combining ONC201 and paxalisib for the treatment of diffuse midline glioma (DMG); the preclinical results underpinning the international Phase II clinical trial (NCT05009992).

Presenter: Evangeline R. Jackson; University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Specifically, the authors observed how ONC201 over activates the PI3K-AKT pathway, which is the target pathway for paxalisib



Consistent and statistically significant improvements were observed with the combination of paxalisb and ONC201 in DMG preclinical mouse models

16-year old female with advanced and relapsed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) who demonstrated significant neurological improvements as well as rapid tumour regression after receiving the combination



Six-year old female with DIPG who received the combination of paxalisib and ONC201 after upfront radiation therapy. Tumor regression has been maintained for more than two years on paxalisib and ONC201

Exploiting the genetic dependency on PI3K/mTOR signaling for the treatment of H3-altered Diffuse Midline Glioma

Presenter: Ryan Duchatel, PhD; University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia

PI3K pathway activation is observed in >80% of all DMGs and was shown to be required for DMG cell growth Adding metformin to paxalisib was observed to improve hyperglycemia (elevated blood glucose) as well as extend the overall survival rate The combination of paxalisib and enzastaurin (PKC inhibitor) was observed to further extend the overall survival when combined to radiation treatment Authors concluded the triple combination of paxalisib, enzastaurin and metformin warranted further investigation in clinical trials



Phase I study of paxalisib and radiotherapy for CNS disease harboring PI3K pathway mutations: pilot analysis of circulating tumor DNA for patient eligibility confirmation and post-treatment response

Presenter: Brandon Imber, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYC, USA

This is a multi-institutional, Phase I trial of concurrent paxalisib and radiation therapy in patients with brain metastases with documented PI3K pathway mutations

Study has expanded after data from the initial stage identified the maximal tolerated dose (45mg once daily) along with observed signals of clinical activity (100% response rate)

The authors observed that plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) was able to accurately confirm the tumor's genetic mutations at baseline and can potentially be used as a biomarker to assess patient treatment response 70-year-old woman with metastatic breast cancer with tumor harboring PIK3CA mutation received radiation therapy in combination with paxalisib for brain metastases Her baseline plasma ctDNA test before starting treatment detected the same PIK3CA mutation as her tumor MRI scan three months after treatment demonstrated radiographic response. In addition, a 99% reduction in the amount of ctDNA with PIK3CA mutation compared to baseline was detected, indicating ctDNA can potentially be used as an accurate method to monitor response after radiation therapy in combination with paxalisib This is the first time in this patient population to demonstrate a link between MRI findings and a blood-based measure of tumor burden (ctDNA)



Sunday, November 19

PNOC022: a combination therapy trial using an adaptive platform design for patients with diffuse midline gliomas (DMGs) at initial diagnosis, post-radiation therapy and at time of therapy

Presenter: Sabine Mueller, MD, UCSF, San Francisco, USA

30 sites open to enrollment in North America , Europe and Australia Cohort 1 (newly diagnosed) = 37 patients Cohort 2 (post radiation therapy) = 69 patients (one patient was replaced due to physician preference) Cohort 3 (at the time of recurrence) = 31 patients

Median Overall Survival rate was 16.5 months



Median Progression Free Survival (PFS) was 9.9 months (central review is ongoing)

Additional data includes ctDNA, microbiome and quality of life measures

