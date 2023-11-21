Shop Premium Outlets AI Significantly Transforms the Online Search and Discovery Experience

Shop Premium Outlets is redefining the shopping mall experience online by bringing the best brands online with the best technology to deliver the best experience. Consumers can download the Shop Premium Outlets app to not only shop their favorite brands at outlet prices but to use new AI technology, developed in-house, to: Search by image, search by color, view similar items from search and experience hyper personalization with the exact color picker and discovery of products.

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop Premium Outlets (www.shoppremiumoutlets.com) launches 4 internally developed AI-driven customer experiences in time for Holiday shopping season. The four revolutionary features are designed to enhance online shopping for businesses and consumers alike. As the holiday season approaches, Shop Premium Outlets is setting a new standard for e-commerce platforms, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to offer an unmatched user experience.

Transformative AI-Driven Search Features

Image Search - The innovative Image Search feature allows users to initiate their shopping journey with the simple upload of an image or the snap of a photo. This cutting-edge technology understands the content of images, making it easier for customers to find products like those they already desire, without the constraints of language or technical description.

Color Search - With Color Search, Shop Premium Outlets addresses a common customer frustration by allowing shoppers to refine (or start their product search) results with specific colors as a key filter. This nuanced approach recognizes the significance of color in the purchasing decision and aligns with the visual nature of the modern consumer.

Similar Items Search - The Similar Items Search provides an intuitive experience that enables customers to explore a curated selection of products that strongly resembles their item of interest. By clicking on a product image, users are presented with similar items, making discovery seamless and highly targeted.

Hyper-Personalization and Discovery

Hyper-Personalization Engine - Hyper-personalization within the App builds on the robust foundation set by Shop Premium Outlet's recent releases of product and brand favoriting, as well as style quizzes. This feature anticipates customer preferences by providing brand and product recommendations by synthesizing direct customer input with Shop Premium Outlet's deep selection of brands and products. This knowledge-driven recommendation system uniquely benefits from the incorporation of internal insights linking brands and products, enabling the platform to present discovery paths that lead customers to new brands and products that resonate with their preferences. It's a journey of discovery that is not just personalized but also insightful.

These features, now live, offer a glimpse into the future of online shopping—a future where the search is smart, discovery is insightful, and the shopping experience is as individual as each customer. All powered by Shop Premium Outlet's commitment to staying at the forefront of e-commerce innovation. To see all these features, download the Shop Premium Outlets app at the Apple Store or Google Play.

Looking ahead further into the holidays, Shop Premium Outlets will be unveiling the AI Search Assistant, a chat-based interface that promises to unify these multi-modal search options into one cohesive search funnel. The AI Search Assistant aims to guide users through their shopping experience, making product discovery more interactive and personalized.

About Shop Premium Outlets:

Shop Premium Outlets is a joint venture between Simon Property Group and Rue Gilt Groupe. Shop Premium Outlets delivers world-class brands at outlet pricing to consumers and a brand-right environment for premium and luxury brands to sell on-sale, clearance, and outlet inventory direct to consumer with one unified checkout.

