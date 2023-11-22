MYTHERESA & FLAMINGO ESTATE HAVE PARTNERED TO BRING "THE MYTHERESA X FLAMINGO ESTATE HOLIDAY HOUSE'' TO LOS ANGELES; A TRULY IMMERSIVE PHYSICAL LUXURY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE, POWERED BY GOOGLE.

After a wildly successful partnership throughout 2023 with the launch of the 'Summer Body Shop' in East Hampton in July, leading luxury online retailer, Mytheresa, and leading lifestyle brand, Flamingo Estate, have come together to bring their digital-first brands to the West Coast by opening a immersive physical luxury shopping experience from December 1st to 24th, 2023 powered by Google.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,500 sq. foot candy-adorned house in Highland Park, Los Angeles will recreate Flamingo Estate's interiors room by room with luxury products available on Mytheresa featured throughout, all made entirely from Gingerbread. The Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House will also feature Mytheresa's dream fashion closet with a highly curated selection of fashion and home accessories, shoppable with a QR code, as well as a European style corner-bakery whipping-up custom Mytheresa, Flamingo Estate and Google branded cookies, which are sure to be the most giftable treat of the season. All net proceeds from the cookies will go to charity.

THE MYTHERESA X FLAMINGO ESTATE HOLIDAY HOUSE (PRNewswire)

The two highly-coveted global brands have completely reimagined the space in LA and turned it into the most luxurious, immersive, interactive space for four weeks, bringing a truly unique holiday-themed experience to their clientele- allowing them to engage, entertain and inspire their combined audiences in a more physical way.

The Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House will open as a celebratory kick-off to the Holiday season on December 1st. Upon entering the house, you will be transported into a holiday party at one of the most 'Instagrammable' homes in pop culture, the Flamingo Estate, reimagined through the lens of a candy playland. Throughout the space there will be lifesized 'carnival cutouts' of iconic Mytheresa luxury ready-to-wear and accessories made of gingerbread, perfect for holiday photos and posting to social media.

Heather Kaminetsky, President of Mytheresa North America spoke on the partnership; "Opening our second physical experiential installation, together with Flamingo Estate on the West Coast felt like the perfect 'unexpected' moment to further bring this wonderful partnership to life for the Holiday Season. We wanted to bring our customers a combined and truly unique, luxurious and immersive shopping experience - one that allows us to engage and inspire our customers throughout this festive time and to bring our curated luxury offering to them in a more physical way."

Richard Christiansen, Founder and CEO of Flamingo Estate, "Mytheresa continues to be an incredible partner and we decided to expand upon the magic we created together last summer on the East Coast by bringing our signature Flamingo Estate style of whimsy and inspiration back home to Los Angeles for the most mind-boggling, holiday experience we could conceive of. Creating this world of fantasy was the ultimate treat and I cannot wait to share it with the community."

Starting December 1st, the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House will be open Thursdays to Sundays, from 11am to 7pm EST.

Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate have partnered with the transparently-produced wine brand, Avaline, founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, as the official wine sponsor of the experience.

All materials used to produce the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House are recyclable or post-consumer and will be refurbished following the closure of the store.

Google products will power the event, including the Google Pixel tablet and Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 devices.

For further information about Mytheresa, visit https://www.mytheresa.com/ and follow Mytheresa on social media https://www.instagram.com/mytheresa.com/ . For more on Flamingo Estate, visit https://flamingoestate.com/ and follow the brand on social @flamingo_estate .

Details for The Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House:

11am to 7pm Thursday - Sunday

December 1st to 24th, 2023

Location 5634 N Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042

Prior to arrival at the store, all customers will need to sign up via the web to secure a QR Code (or "ticket") to the store.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Mytheresa

Aaron Alexander / aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com

Flamingo Estate

Sophie Roche Conti / Conti Communications

flamingoestate@conti-communications.com

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclu­sive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22).

(https://investors.mytheresa.com).

ABOUT FLAMINGO ESTATE

Settled in the 1940s high atop the hills of Los Angeles, Flamingo Estate throughout its history has been a hedonistic enclave of sun-worship, folk mythologies, and psychedelic remedies — a secret haven for wild alchemy in the City of Angels. Now, Flamingo Estate is the home of Richard Christiansen, and, in the spirit of its origins, a radical celebration of pleasure from the garden. We carefully cultivate Mother Nature's wildest, most precious gifts, at a time when we need them most. Championing the idea that Mother Nature is the last great luxury house, and sourcing rare ingredients from over 100 biodynamic farms. Instead of commodity ingredients, our goal is to get as close to the raw, natural material as possible, and to be able to trace each ingredient back to the farmer who planted it. Creating nutrient-dense rituals for daily pleasure, with Mother Nature as the guide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mytheresa