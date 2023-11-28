THE NAMM SHOW WELCOMES PRO AUDIO'S BIGGEST BRANDS IN FULL FORCE WITH PACKED HALLS AND A STACKED SCHEDULE

— NAMM spotlights a full feature of programs for the pro audio community at its January show —

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, is ready to celebrate its role as the U.S. home of pro audio when the NAMM Show opens its doors in January 2024.

Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world will pour into the Anaheim Convention Center exhibit halls between January 25–28 in Anaheim, California, ready to do business with pro audio's leading brands while an unmissable schedule of education, networking and business opportunities unfolds across the NAMM Show campus.

Among the brands joining their peers in ACC North – the home of pro audio at The NAMM Show – will be d&b audiotechnik, DiGiCo, Adamson Systems Engineering, EAW, Meyer Sound, Solid State Logic, Audinate, Blackmagic Design, Genelec, Avid, QSC, Sennheiser, Alcons Audio, RCF, Electro-Voice, DPA Microphones, Waves, Shure, Sony, Mackie, PMC, Allen & Heath, FBT and a range of brands from Music Tribe, including Midas. Those and dozens more are set to help make this one of the biggest NAMM shows on record, replete with new technology and countless product demonstrations.

"The professional audio community is an essential ingredient of what makes The NAMM Show so special, and we are beyond excited to welcome everybody to Anaheim in January," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "The strength of the two ACC North halls really drives home how hard the pro audio community has worked to turn the challenges of recent years into a triumph for the whole industry. In January, we're going to commend that with a phenomenal NAMM Show."

Outside the exhibit hall, NAMM members can book into official Dante training by Audinate with sessions taking place on January 25 – January 27. Four special Pro Production seminars, hosted by PLSN and FOH magazines, will fill room 204A on Friday January 26. ESTA will present seminars and training opportunities on lighting technology, electrical, rigging and safety across all four days of the show, while the Event Safety Alliance will offer sessions for production professionals between Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, TEC Tracks sessions will feature four busy days of sessions in recording, live sound and music business.

Of course, no NAMM Show would be complete without an unforgettable fringe festival of awards ceremonies, star-studded performances and pool parties. The 2024 Parnelli Awards will honor live production legends Buford Jones, Carol Dodds and Jim Brammer on Friday, January 26, while the TEC Awards will recognize the best in new technology on Saturday, January 27.

Last but never least, all pro audio professionals are invited to grab a wristband and join co-sponsors NAMM, DiGiCo and The Inside Story poolside at the Anaheim Marriot for the 2024 Pro Audio Pool Party on Thursday, January 25, starting at 7p.m.

Registration is now open for The 2024 NAMM Show. To register, please visit https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend.

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

johnd@namm.org

619.735.4028

Barney Jameson, James Ling

The Inside Story

barney@gettheinsidestory.com / james@gettheinsidestory.com

+44 (0)1892 525141

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit namm.org. The 2024 NAMM Show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center January 25 to 28.

View original content:

SOURCE NAMM