Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to be featured in Coaches Workshop during Football Championship Weekend

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network (BTN) today announced the addition of Samsung and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as the Official Tablet Partner of the Big Ten Conference.

Samsung Galaxy Named Official Tablet Partner of Big Ten Conference (PRNewswire)

To kick off the partnership, the Big Ten, Samsung and Indiana Sports Corp will host a high school football coaches workshop on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Lucas Oil Stadium led by Jake Butt and Gerry DiNardo. A diverse group of 10 Indiana high school football coaches will utilize the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as they receive instruction from Butt and DiNardo on breaking down film and utilizing the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's best-in-class features to optimize their own game plans. The coaches will also be honored for a moment on-field during the game.

"We designed the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to get the job done wherever you are, including the football field," said Janet Lee, senior vice president of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics America. "This exciting new partnership will showcase the creative ways Samsung and the Big Ten Conference can work together to support coaches and the next generation of athletes with the best technology tools to elevate their game."

As a part of the partnership, the Big Ten Network will deliver Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra branded social content across its platforms, including coverage from the coaches workshop and the Big Ten Football Championship Game. Additional partnership elements include Samsung's ability to use the Big Ten's registered trademarks, as well as various promotional signage assets at the Big Ten Football Championship game.

"Members of our on-air team have already had the opportunity to utilize the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in their content efforts, with tremendous results," said BTN President François McGillicuddy. "Based on that experience, we are looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Big Ten and the Indiana Sports Corp to bring Samsung's technology to local high school coaches in service of their continued development."

Global sport and entertainment agency, CSM, assisted Samsung in the development and negotiation of the partnership with the Big Ten Conference and Network.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,500 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. The company pushes beyond the limits of today's technology to provide groundbreaking connected experiences across its large portfolio of products and services, including mobile devices, home appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks, and digital displays. As EPA's ENERGY STAR® Corporate Commitment Partner, SEA is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment through its eco-conscious products, practices and operations. To learn more and to get involved, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us and follow @SamsungNewsUS. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

About The Big Ten Network

A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks, Big Ten Network is the first internationally distributed network dedicated to covering one of the premier collegiate conferences in the country. With more than 2,200 live events across all platforms, the 24/7 network is the ultimate destination for Big Ten fans and alumni across the country, allowing them to see their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. The Fox Sports App is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones, and tablets. Network events include football, men's and women's basketball games, dozens of Big Ten Olympic sports and championship events, studio shows and classic games. With over 1,700 events annually, B1G+ is the subscription streaming service for thousands of live non-televised games, next day on-demand archives, 14 school channels programmed 24 hours a day and access to Big Ten Network's library of previous season classics and original programming. Original programming highlights activities and accomplishments from some of the nation's finest universities, including the Emmy-nominated The Journey. The network is carried by all the major video distributors across the United States and Canada, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, Cox Contour TV, Mediacom, Astound Broadband and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. Big Ten Network is also available through the majority of streaming providers, including DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo and YouTube TV. For additional information, please visit www.btn.com.

