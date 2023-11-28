Sourcepass Achieves ISO 27001 Cybersecurity Certification

This achievement reflects Sourcepass' commitment to safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, environments, and cybersecurity processes for both customers and trusted partners alike.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, has successfully passed and received the prestigious ISO 27001 certification.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

ISO 27001 certification is a process of verifying that an organization meets the requirements of an international standard on how to manage information security. The standard, which was revised in 2013, aims to help organizations make the information assets they hold more secure by establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is no small feat, and it reflects the hard work, diligence, and expertise of each member of our team", said Chief Information Security Officer, Michael Ducsak. "It is a mark of distinction that sets us apart in the market and underscores our promise to deliver secure and reliable services to our clients."

In conjunction with the SOC 2 Type II certification earned by Sourcepass earlier in 2023, this achievement reflects the commitment to safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, environments, and cybersecurity processes for both customers and trusted partners alike. These certifications underscore a proactive approach to information security, demonstrating an adherence to industry best practices and maintenance of robust controls to protect sensitive information.

"Pursuing and attaining advanced certifications such as AICPA SOC 2 Type II and ISO27001 differentiates Sourcepass from the broader service provider space", said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "Possessing such certifications should be the standard in the service provider space, but most providers do not. For Sourcepass clients and partners, such certifications help to mitigate the material risk of outsourcing as they can be sure our approach has been confirmed following rigorous multi-party on-going review."

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

