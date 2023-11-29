Arete Wealth announces launch of direct-to-consumer digital wealth platform

'Arete Investments' announced as newest cloud-based investor program, fueled by partnerships with industry leaders FusionIQ and DriveWealth

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Arete Wealth, a full-service Broker-Dealer (BD) and Registered Investment Advisory Firm (RIA) with more than 100 offices across the country, has announced its expansion into direct-to-consumer digital wealth services.

Arete recently signed a technology licensing agreement with FusionIQ, an award-winning leader in the delivery of cloud-based digital wealth management technology solutions. FusionIQ's technology solution coupled with DriveWealth's custody and clearing services will launch Arete Investments (AI), a direct-to-consumer digital wealth platform.

In addition to stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, money managers, and customized investment strategies in both brokerage and advisory environments, Arete Investments also enables consumers access to Arete's bespoke alternative investment platform, which currently features more than 60 offerings from dozens of sponsors including artwork, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate, and more.

This marks Arete's first-ever expansion into the direct-to-consumer market. With the inclusion of its alternative investment platform, Arete Investments clearly distinguishes itself from other self-directed offerings available today.

"Arete Wealth has always been at the forefront of investment innovation, and this digital transformation reflects the natural evolution of our firm," said Arete Wealth CEO and Founder Joshua Rogers. "This exciting step into the digital consumer wealth space allows us to expand our reach in a modern way while retaining what makes us unique: our elevated approach to presenting both traditional and alternative investment products."

"We're excited to work with Arete as they extend their history of investment innovation into the digital domain," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "At FusionIQ, we're delivering flexible technology solutions to power a diverse spectrum of investment opportunities. Empowering investors – be they high-net worth or direct retail – to navigate the digital investing landscape with unwavering confidence is key to success, and this transformation takes place at a critical juncture as more firms commit to becoming digital wealth leaders."

To date, Arete Wealth has primarily serviced the needs of high-net worth investors through advisors. Now, Arete Investments brings financial services directly to a global audience while connecting both advisors and clients with these investments on a self-directed basis.

"Arete Investments will bring our curated list of special investment products to a whole new group of investors," said Arete Wealth Chief Operating Officer David Levine. "For decades, large pools of smart money like institutions, pensions, and endowments have utilized alternative investments to construct portfolio strategies. Our AI offering democratizes access to alternatives for retail investors."

This is the first announcement of Arete's direct-to-consumer expansion. More announcements are anticipated in the weeks to come as the firm continues to unveil its digital investing footprint strategy.

Arete Wealth Inc. is a remarkably sophisticated provider of financial services with expertise in wealth management, investment banking, managing broker-dealer services, direct-to-consumer digital investment solutions, and insurance. The firm's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are incomparable in the industry.

Founded in Chicago 2007, Arete Wealth has over 100 offices in 19 states and is consistently ranked a top US independent hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, based on growth and revenue. Find out why the firm is the right fit for refined investing at www.aretewealth.com.

