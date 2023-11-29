MIND Education Expands Online Tutoring Solution to Include Grades 6 Through 8

ST Math Tutoring Powered by VIPTeacher Offers Online High-Impact, Math Tutoring for School Districts.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education's extended learning tutoring solution for students, previously available for grades 1-6, is now available for grades 1-8 due to demand from school districts nationwide. ST Math Tutoring Powered by VIPTeacher has accelerated student learning through online high-impact, grade-level tutoring by state certified teachers. ST Math Tutoring provides an accelerated learning experience for students who need additional math instruction.

Grounded in research and backed by results, ST Math removes barriers that prevent students from accessing grade-level content. ST Math Tutoring Powered by VIPTeacher allows students to build foundational grade-level skills and improve self-beliefs in mathematics. The approach is unique in that instruction leverages the brain's innate spatial temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The solution is flexible to fit school and district schedules with one-on-one or small-group tutoring sessions available during school, before- or after-school, or during summer school.

"Tutors through VIPTeacher are state-certified teachers with a proven track record of delivering engaging virtual lessons for young learners. The combination of MIND's premier product, ST Math, with VIPTeacher's robust platform and 11 years of experience in tutoring operations make this a perfect partnership to support students' growth," said Kevyn Klein, Head of VIPTeacher Operations.

"We are proud of the success of ST Math's tutoring solution over the past year and the impact it has had on students, especially those who need additional math instruction," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Education. "As research continues to show ST Math's impact on math proficiency on standardized tests, we are excited to see the impact this will have on middle school students."

MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

