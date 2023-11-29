BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Insight, a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its groundbreaking Insight Platform into new industries, including Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Molecular, and Clinical Diagnostics. The holistic SaaS Platform, comprising Insight Connect, Insight Cloud, Insight Engine, and Insight Mobile, empowers customers to harness the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale, optimizing the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operations.

Introducing Insightful Twins – our advanced digital twins powered by 3D models from Matterport. These virtual replicas offer dimensionally accurate, photorealistic representations of workspaces. But that's not all – Insightful Twins go beyond visuals, immersing you in interactive experiences that blend IoT device data and insights from machine learning models, paving the way for unprecedented innovation. (PRNewswire)

Service Insight Unveils Revolutionary AIoT Solution for Biotech, Pharma, and Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

In a data-centric era, laboratories in biotech, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics are increasingly adopting AI to gain a competitive edge and make data-driven decisions. However, many face a significant challenge - the absence of crucial operational data about environments, assets, and scientists.

To bridge this gap, Service Insight introduces the Smart Lab solution, a pivotal capability designed to capture essential missing data for driving AI models that address scientific reproducibility. Fueled by data from IoT sensors and predictions from AI models, insights are visualized in our digital twin platform, enabling Insightful Operations that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Anthony Uzzo, CEO of Service Insight, shares his vision: "At Service Insight, our mission is to be a catalyst for digital transformation in how businesses manage their operations. Our expansion into Biotech, Pharma, and Diagnostics is a significant step towards realizing our vision for enabling a connected, intelligent, and sustainable future. We are excited to collaborate with organizations in these industries, offering transformative insights and cutting-edge technology."

Service Insight is committed to empowering customers across diverse industries by providing innovative AIoT solutions that offer a complete view of their operations on a unified platform. Our mission is to revolutionize operational efficiency, enhance decision-making processes, and drive sustainable practices. Through cutting-edge technology, we aim to be a catalyst for positive change, offering comprehensive insights that transform how businesses manage, monitor, and optimize their operations.

As Service Insight forays into these new industries, our cutting-edge Operations Platform brings a wave of excitement and transformative benefits. Robert Pemberton, CRO of Service Insight, states, "As we launch our revolutionary Laboratory Operations Platform, we are driven by a commitment to redefine operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability for customers. The Insight Platform is a testament to our dedication to innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of these critical sectors."

Transforming Biotech & Pharma Operations:

In the Biotech and Pharma sectors, Service Insight introduces tailored solutions to revolutionize discovery, development, and manufacturing. The Insight Platform accelerates drug discovery, providing real-time insights for faster identification of candidates, optimized experimental conditions, and expedited preclinical studies.

Enhanced Quality Control and Regulatory Compliance:

For Regulated Laboratories, Service Insight boosts quality control and regulatory compliance. Real-time monitoring ensures adherence to stringent industry standards. Predictive maintenance and automated data analysis promptly address deviations, maintaining product integrity and ensuring compliance.

Sustainable and Cost-Efficient Innovation:

In pursuit of sustainability, Service Insight optimizes resource usage, reduces waste, and monitors energy consumption. As the cost of new drugs and diagnostics continue to rise, our solution provides customers with clear insights on opportunities to address sustainability while lowering operational costs.

Elevating Clinical Diagnostics & Hospital Labs:

Service Insight introduces AIoT solutions to enhance efficiency and traceability in Clinical Diagnostic and Hospital Labs. Seamless integration with diagnostic equipment streamlines testing processes, improves turnaround times, and provides real-time data for optimized workflows while providing more context on the handling of critical patient samples and reagents.

The vision at Service Insight is to be the driving force behind a connected, intelligent, and sustainable future. Envisioning a world where businesses seamlessly integrate AI and IoT technologies to achieve unparalleled operational excellence, we foster innovation and collaboration. We aspire to be the forefront partner for companies aspiring to elevate their operations, maximize efficiency, and embrace a future of data-driven insights and sustainable practices.

Service Insight is an AIoT platform led by the veteran entrepreneurial team of Robert Pemberton, Anthony Uzzo, and Jim Gregory. By harnessing the power of AI and IoT and incorporating the concept of digital twins, Service Insight empowers businesses across various industries, including Energy, Transportation, Life Sciences, Biopharma, Agtech, and Food and Beverage, by offering digital replicas of their spaces, staff, and assets. The platform's mission is to enable Smart Operations, fostering increased speed, safety, and sustainability in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

