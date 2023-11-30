Autura Joins the RapidSOS Partner Network and is now RapidSOS Ready

Through this partnership, Autura will give 911 telecommunicators and field responders access to its private property impound platform via the RapidSOS intelligent safety platform

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autura, a leading SaaS vehicle towing management platform backed by Nexa Equity, and RapidSOS announced today a partnership to provide 911 telecommunicators and field responders with the ability to access Autura's private property impound platform within RapidSOS, the intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps, and sensors directly to RapidSOS Safety Agents and more than 15,000 first responder agencies. With this partnership, Auturas also joins the RapidSOS Partner Network, a community of RapidSOS Ready public safety software companies that deliver their product offerings through RapidSOS to unify public safety tools and resources onto one platform.

Today, location accuracy in emergency response has improved thanks to next-generation 911 technologies. However, telecommunicators in the U.S. and around the world often still have to rely on the limited information a phone call can provide to gather additional context around an incident. This can result in first responders arriving on the scene under-informed and an overuse of valuable dispatching resources.

With access to Auturas's private property impound portal within RapidSOS, tow truck operators will be able to digitally notify emergency communications centers when they are towing a vehicle for private property and repossession purposes. This cuts down on non-emergency phone calls into dispatch centers as it eliminates unnecessary private property and repossession phone calls into dispatch or records departments. Communications centers can have this technology running in as little as just a week.

"Autura's innovative towing management platform prevents non-emergency calls from coming to 911, which is incredibly valuable given the current national 911 staffing crisis," said Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS. "Transforming emergency response requires a partnership approach and we're thrilled to welcome Autura to the RapidSOS Partner Network."

"We look forward to collaborating with RapidSOS to continue to help communications centers innovate and become more efficient. RapidSOS customers will now be able to procure a solution that has been proven to alleviate thousands of hours a year on the phones," said Nina Carazas, COO, Autura. "We have a shared vision with RapidSOS of making telecommunicators' jobs easier and removing unnecessary burdens from dispatch centers.."

Autura is now available to Emergency Communication Centers with access to RapidSOS.

About Autura

Autura is the leading SaaS solution, serving major cities such as Miami, San Francisco, Rome, and 25 others. We alleviate the burdens of vehicle management by helping cities improve traffic flow and enhance law enforcement productivity. Autura keeps vehicles and cities moving smoothly for law enforcement, government officials, and vehicle owners. To learn more visit www.autura.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to RapidSOS Safety Agents, 911 and field responders. To learn more visit www.rapidsos.com.

