Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) and Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) will replace Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) and Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Topgolf Callaway Brands and Vestis will replace Clearfield Inc. (NASD: CLFD) and OneSpan Inc. (NASD: OSPN) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Alkermes plc (NASD: ALKS), Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI), National HealthCare Corp. (NYSE American: NHC), and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) will replace Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR), Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASD: CDMO) and James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASD: JRVR) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Uber Technologies UBER Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Jabil JBL Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Builders FirstSource BLDR Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Sealed Air SEE Materials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Alaska Air Group ALK Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion SolarEdge Technologies SEDG Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Rambus RMBS Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Comfort Systems USA FIX Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Houlihan Lokey HLI Financials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Equitable Holdings EQH Financials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Jabil JBL Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Builders FirstSource BLDR Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG Consumer Discretionary Dec. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Vestis VSTS Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sealed Air SEE Materials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Alaska Air Group ALK Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition SolarEdge Technologies SEDG Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG Consumer Discretionary Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Vestis VSTS Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Alkermes ALKS Health Care Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Armstrong World Industries AWI Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition National HealthCare NHC Health Care Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition PJT Partners PJT Financials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Orthofix OFIX Health Care Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Rambus RMBS Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Comfort Systems USA FIX Industrials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Clearfield CLFD Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion OneSpan OSPN Information Technology Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Community Health Systems CYH Health Care Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR Financials Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Avid Bioservices CDMO Health Care Dec. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion James River Group Holdings JRVR Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices