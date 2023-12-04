Fidelity National Financial to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by KBW

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (FNF or the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the live event, FNF's management team will discuss recent business performance, including an overview of its latest milestones. Bose George, KBW Managing Director, will moderate the session, which will last approximately 60 minutes and include a Q&A segment with the audience.

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, interested investors and other parties can register here , or visit FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/

An online replay will be available on FNF's Investor Relations website following the presentation

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

