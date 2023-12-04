iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting Facilitates Seamless Communication at Conferences During the 2023 Financial Street Forum

HEFEI, China, Dec. 4 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving as the official speech transcription and translation technical support, iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting provided Chinese and English speech transcription and live AI subtitling services during the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference. Over 400 guests from more than 30 countries and regions participated in discussions about promoting international cooperation and driving economic development.

iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting was used in 35 meetings during the event to fully integrate digital technology into conference services, breaking down communication barriers in both online and offline settings.

iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting is a versatile system designed for large, high-level events, including conferences, launch events, and exhibitions. The service is available in offline standalone and online client versions.

By leveraging speech transcription and machine translation speech synthesis technologies, iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting enables real-time speech recognition, translation, conference content recording, and real-time subtitle generation. The system supports Chinese, English, French, Russian, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Arabic real-time transcription and seamless translation from Chinese to meet the diverse needs of meetings in both subtitle mode and multi-language full-screen mode.

iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting is facilitating an increasing number of meetings, live broadcasts, and other scenarios and has served more than 10,000 summits and over 3,000 large and medium-sized events, reaching more than 400 million people. It's strong performance has led to its use in high-profile events, including the Shanghai World Artificial Intelligence Conference, China Import and Export Expo, Boao Forum for Asia, the UNESCO International Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Education, and various domestic and international industry summits.

