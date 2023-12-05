2023 Best Recruiters Announced

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearedJobs.Net, a veteran-owned defense and intelligence career site and job fair company, announces its fifteenth annual Best Recruiters. At each Cleared Job Fair®, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience. The top companies at each job fair are recognized as Best Recruiters.

The 2023 Best Recruiters include:

Agile Defense

Air Force Civilian Service

Amazon Web Services

Amentum

Ball Aerospace

BDO Public Sector

CACI

Constellis

Deloitte

Evlos Technology

General Dynamics - IT

GovCIO

Infoblox Federal Inc.

Integrity Technology Consultants

IPTA

Jacobs

Kaizen Approach

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Lockheed Martin

ManTech

Northrop Grumman

Peraton

QED Systems, LLC

Raytheon

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruitment strategy. Best Recruiters put the candidate experience first, create an approachable atmosphere, and engage with every job seeker, no matter their current qualifications. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to these recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"Reputation matters when it comes to recruiting," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net. "Cleared professionals are savvy candidates, and they share information about their recruiting experiences with others in the cleared community. Top recruiters know that providing a good candidate experience makes a difference in their recruiting efforts. Our 2023 Best Recruiters understand the value of a positive candidate experience, delivered on it, and the candidates noticed."

About ClearedJobs.Net

ClearedJobs.Net, located in Falls Church, Virginia, is a veteran-owned firm providing services and products to the security cleared community. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs®, posts online security cleared jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.

