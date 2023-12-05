Intermedia Cloud Communications Introduces Intermedia Unite® AI Assistant to Spark Smarter, More Efficient Business Productivity

Latest addition to Intermedia Unite – the all-in-one communications and collaboration hub – harnesses generative AI to help employees write content, summarize information, and perform other daily tasks all with a focus on privacy and security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the launch of Intermedia Unite® AI Assistant, a business productivity tool using generative AI to help employees access information more easily and automate repetitive or time-consuming tasks. By building AI Assistant directly within the chat interface of its Unite mobile and desktop applications, Intermedia is leveraging the power of AI to help organizations of all sizes improve employee collaboration, efficiency, productivity, and customer care.

Intermedia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermedia) (PRNewswire)

Recognizing the growing demand for secure and accessible AI solutions, Intermedia created Unite AI Assistant so users can complete tasks, such as writing content, summarizing information, performing calculations, write and review code, and much more, faster than ever and with high-quality results. Because Unite AI Assistant sits within Intermedia Unite, users access it right from the same app they are using to make calls, have video meetings, share files, and chat, instead of leaving for public, and less private, generative AI sites.

Unlike other AI services that store user interactions to train their own solutions for use by others, Unite AI Assistant operates on a privacy-first principle. Unite AI Assistant is built on leading third-party generative AI technology, but it is intentionally designed and configured so information is not stored within the broader generative AI engine, helping to ensure that user data remains confidential within the business that is using it. Further, as information is securely stored for each business using it, organizations that utilize the multi-channel communications storage and retrieval tool - Intermedia Archiving - can quickly access Unite AI Assistant communications by its employee base.

Intermedia developed Unite AI Assistant as part of its Intermedia SPARK AI Technology suite of services. SPARK AI is foundational, AI-powered technology that is intelligently and responsibly built throughout Intermedia's communications, collaboration, and contact center platform to help businesses achieve their full potential.

"With the introduction of Intermedia Unite AI Assistant, we're taking a significant step forward in making AI accessible, secure, and an indispensable part of the workplace," said Mark Sher, SVP of Product Marketing, Intermedia. "Whether it's helping to draft emails, memos, or other content, summarizing data, or assisting with research, Unite AI Assistant is yet another example of Intermedia designing and delivering technology that helps businesses of all sizes gain greater efficiency and productivity."

Administrators on Intermedia customer accounts can enable the Intermedia Unite AI Assistant with just one click. This streamlined process eliminates the hassle of individual installations and configurations, saving both time and resources. The ease of implementation helps ensure that businesses can quickly harness the potential of AI-driven productivity.

"Intermedia's launch of Unite AI Assistant underscores a growing trend in the industry towards integrating AI-powered tools into everyday business operations," said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research. "The combination of privacy-first design and user-friendly accessibility further positions Intermedia as a frontrunner in making communications solutions both secure and convenient. By addressing the increasing demand for AI-driven productivity enhancements, Intermedia is providing a valuable resource for businesses seeking a competitive edge and a more efficient work environment. It also offers channel partners another differentiated offering to help stand out in the market."

To learn more about Intermedia Unite AI Assistant, please visit https://www.intermedia.com/products/unite/details/ai-assistant.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

