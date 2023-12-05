Republic Capital Group Represents AlphaCore in its Strategic Investment from Constellation Wealth Capital

This is Constellation's first investment since its inception earlier this year

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the financial services industry, is pleased to have served as exclusive investment banking advisor to AlphaCore Wealth Advisory ("AlphaCore) on its strategic investment from Constellation Wealth Capital ("CWC").

John Langston and Peter Nesvold (PRNewswire)

AlphaCore Wealth Advisory is an independent wealth management firm managing over $2.5 billion in assets dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions and comprehensive financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results and an unwavering focus on client success, AlphaCore has established itself as a trusted partner in the financial services industry.

This significant development marks the first investment made by CWC since its inception, earlier this year. The capital infusion from CWC will be instrumental in fueling AlphaCore's expansion plans, enabling the firm to add key staff members and pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions opportunities within the wealth advisory sector. The collaboration between AlphaCore and CWC underscores AlphaCore's commitment to expanding its wealth management services and furthering its dedication to delivering a high degree of client service and alternative solutions.

Dick Pfister, CEO & Founder of AlphaCore Wealth Advisory said, "Republic Capital Group proved to be the exemplary investment banking council AlphaCore was seeking. John Langston and his team not only have industry connections but were also able to unravel the complexities of the specific needs at AlphaCore. Their team was able to find us the perfect partner while acting as facilitators, phycologists, and motivational speakers, in addition to investment banking. I would highly recommend their team to any advisory team seeking a capital solution."

"Dick and his team have built a tremendous business at AlphaCore, and it is an honor to represent them. Helping pair Dick's visionary leadership with an impact player like Karl Heckenberg is the beginning of something significant. AlphaCore and the team at Constellation will accomplish great things together," commented John Langston, Managing Partner of Republic.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.republiccapgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group.

Media Contact: Candace Langston VP of Communications clangston@republiccapgroup.com

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Republic Capital Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Republic Capital Group