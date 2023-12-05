Tutor.com and New Hampshire Department of Education Expand 24/7 Tutoring for Upper Elementary Students and Adult Learners

Statewide Partnership Provides Equitable Access to Academic Support for Students in Grades 4 Through 12, Plus Support for GED and HiSET Prep

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com , one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring organizations, announced the expansion of its partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED).

Thanks to the partnership, which launched in fall 2022, every middle and high school student in the state gained unlimited access to 24/7 individualized expert tutoring. With this expansion, Tutor.com is now available to upper elementary students in grades 4 and 5, as well as adult learners prepping for the GED® and HiSET®, the exams used to award high school equivalency diplomas. In total, nearly 130,000 learners—including public, non-public, charter, Education Freedom Account, and home education students—benefit from the service, which they can use as often as they like at no cost.

Tutors are rigorously vetted with subject-matter exams, ongoing background checks, and robust quality-control processes. They are dedicated to providing help that is empowering so that students gain the skills and confidence to solve problems independently.

"We are honored to partner with the state of New Hampshire to support even more learners in achieving their educational goals," said Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer. "We applaud the New Hampshire Department of Education's commitment to meeting the needs of each student across the state."

Tutoring is available in 209 subjects, from elementary math, reading, social studies, and vocabulary to AP® subjects. Individualized tutoring for English learners as well as bilingual tutoring in Spanish are available. Students typically connect in about a minute, and they may choose to communicate with their tutors via text-chat or two-way voice. The company's proprietary online classroom features a whiteboard, text and coding screens, Desmos® graphing calculator, and other tools to support learning.

Through Tutor.com's award-winning LEO® platform, learners can access additional forms of academic support beyond tutoring, including drop-off writing review services, self-paced test prep from The Princeton Review®, practice quizzes, video lessons, and other learning resources.

To encourage learners to use the program, Tutor.com has sent magnets, pens, and other tangible reminders that students can connect anytime and anywhere for tutoring, homework help, and concept review. The company has also introduced some friendly competition, throwing an ice cream party last spring for Berlin Middle and High School, which had the highest utilization rate during May. A schoolwide pizza party will be held for The Birches Academy, which had the highest utilization rate in November.

"We have seen the value of tutoring for students, families, and educators," said Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire Education Commissioner. "We are thrilled to expand this service to support even more students, and expect that this initiative will have a beneficial impact on student learning, family engagement, and educator assistance."

NHED remains committed to ensuring that every student in the state can access critical academic support during their moments of need. To streamline students' access to the service, Tutor.com has been integrating with the learning management systems (LMS) of districts and schools across the state so that students can log in with a single sign-on. In recent weeks, the company has integrated with Clever, the LMS of Manchester School District, the largest in the state. Students not affiliated with a school, or students whose schools have not integrated their LMS with Tutor.com, can create individual accounts to access the program. Instructions for getting connected, along with additional resources, are available at tutor.com/nhed.

Tutor.com has delivered more than 25 million tutoring sessions since 2000, and the impact is evident in students' post-session comments. One New Hampshire high school student wrote after a tutoring session, "This tutor was excellent. He was great with explaining Spanish and helping me when wrong and not just giving me the answer. I hope one day he becomes a teacher in a school!"

The partnership expansion advances NHED's mission of promoting new opportunities for all students.

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 25 million online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on X (formerly Twitter) @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @Tutor.com .

AP® is a registered trademark of the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product. All tests are registered trademarks of their respective owners. None of the trademark holders is affiliated with The Princeton Review, Tutor.com, or this product. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.

