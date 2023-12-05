Vinyl Sustainability Council Presents 2023 Recycling Award to i2M

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) proudly announced i2M as the recipient of the 2023 Recycling Award for their ReNew Champions Pool Liner Takeback Program. This takeback program offers a unique solution for preventing PVC pool liners from ending up in landfills at the end of their useful life. By working with ReNew Champions, which include pool liner fabricators, pool product distributors and installers, i2M have made recycling pool liners an easy option.

i2M - 2023 Recycling Award Winner (PRNewswire)

The Vinyl Sustainability Council Recycling Award recognizes the efforts of recyclers and product manufacturers with operations in North America that find new solutions and or markets for PVC end-of-life or scrap materials, increase use of recycled vinyl content in their products, and/or engage in partnerships with companies in take-back programs.

"We were impressed with i2M's growth of the program and continued commitment to expanding throughout the East Coast," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "In 2023, they increased their total bin count by 228%, with nearly 100 bins up and down the east coast. Additionally, they expanded their recycling range to include both used vinyl liners and pool floats. The results of these efforts showcase the recyclability of vinyl and we believe i2M's program has a chance to continue its growth and make a sizable impact on diverting post-consumer PVC products from landfills."

"We are delighted and honored to receive the 2023 Recycling Award for our ReNew Champions Pool Liner Recovery Program," said Alex Grover, i2M President. "This accolade is a testament to the i2M team's dedication to our sustainability initiatives. At i2M, we believe in driving positive change in the plastics industry, and this award reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability. This isn't just about an award; it's about reshaping the narrative of how our industry approaches environmental responsibility, and we are honored to be at the forefront of this positive change."

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry's efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit vantagevinyl.com/vinyl-sustainability-council/.

About i2M

i2M, headquartered in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania is a leading manufacturer, designer, and printer of advanced, flexible plastic films. With decades of experience and a commitment to driving the plastics industry forward, i2M has built a legacy of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable products made proudly in the USA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vinyl Sustainability Council