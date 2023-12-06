Second Shift Doubles Barnie's Coffee Company Roast Production

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company announced today the addition of a second coffee roasting production shift at its 12,000-square-foot plant in Orlando. Barnie's Coffee added the second shift to generate approximately 2,200 bags per day, which doubles the roasted coffee output significantly needed to meet the high demand for our coffees.

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Company, founded in 1980, offers whole bean and ground coffee, plus flavored single serve cups. (PRNewswire)

"Even in an extremely competitive marketplace, demand for our coffee and tea products, especially our nationally famous Santa's White Christmas coffee, is strongly combined with the ability to maximize and internalize usage of our high-capacity Dietrich roasting equipment," stated CEO of Barnie's Coffee, Ron Pecora.

In 2023 alone, more than 10 million cups of Santa's White Christmas Coffee were consumed year-round. The total roasted coffee production in 2024 is projected to be more than 500,000 pounds.

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company, founded in 1980, offers whole bean and ground coffee, plus flavored single serve cups. Next year, six new Limited Time Only flavors will be created and available to sip. Barnie's Coffee plans to bring customer favorites back from the Barnie's vault, too.

In addition to their online store, the 43-year-old company offers products on other online platforms such as Amazon and in select grocery stores like Publix and Winn Dixie throughout the Southeast. Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company has a flagship cafe located in Winter Park, but also operates in collaboration with partnered cafés in the Orlando International Airport Terminal C, the Hitt Library at the University of Central Florida, Stetson University, Rollins College, Seminole County Schools, and the Orlando Science Center.

About Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company has become an icon of the coffee industry since 1980. We are known for quality, locally sourced beans from family farms. Barnie's flavored coffees, like Santa's White Christmas, are widely successful year-round. We are proud of our history and have developed a brand with more than 200,000 loyal customers.

To find your flavor, visit www.barniescoffee.com , and follow your sipping amazing coffee roaster on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter

Media Contact

Shannon Wolfgang

407-404-3190

swolfgang@barniescoffee.com

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Production & Distribution Center located at Kingspointe Parkway in Orlando, Florida. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company