CPKC named to 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) is proud to announce, that in its first year as a combined company, it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and to the North America Index (DJSI North America) for 2023.

"We are incredibly proud that CPKC's efforts in sustainability and climate action have been recognized with our inclusion in the DJSI World and North America Indices," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "This has been a transformational year for our new, combined company and we remain committed to being an industry leader with our sustainability commitments as we grow our business for the future."

This is the first year for the newly formed CPKC to be listed. CPKC was created with the combination of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern on April 14, 2023. In 2022, CP was listed on the DJSI World Index for the first time and the North America Index for the third consecutive year.

The DJSI World Index represents the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

CPKC's inclusion on the index results from an ongoing organizational commitment to continuous improvement and reporting sustainability practices and performance.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

