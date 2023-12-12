Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces the 2.0 Release of its Android ChatGPT App for Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce a key update to the Company's Lucyd app for Android, the first app to enable a voice interface for ChatGPT.

The launch of the 2.0 update delivers powerful new features and usability improvements, following similar upgrades made to the iOS version earlier this year.

A ChatGPT toolbox has been added to the app with the following capabilities: the ability to write a paragraph from a prompt, translate English into Spanish, synopsize long tracts of text, improve the readability of text, generate an email with a prompt, and analyze the emotion of text. These tools use pre-specified parameters to generate useful types of analysis and copywriting from ChatGPT more rapidly.

An updated visual interface, with smoother graphics and intuitive controls for a more user-friendly experience.

Textual chat responses to queries now appear in an updated stream format.

The voice quality of the app's text-to-speech functionality has been improved.

The sharing feature has been updated to include the ability to export ChatGPT responses to email, SMS and social apps.

Additionally, the app is in the final stages of approval with Google for enabling handsfree Google Voice access to ChatGPT on Lucyd Eyewear. This final feature of the 2.0 update is expected to go live later this month.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "We are excited to launch the new version of the Lucyd app for Android, which powers seamless voice access to ChatGPT on Lucyd eyewear. The new state-of-the-art interface makes the world's most popular AI language model easier to use than ever on our glasses and while on the go.

We look forward to introducing additional features, a shop, and a pro version of the app in the near future. We also anticipate making the app a hub for connecting to multiple AI systems through our glasses with voice control, as outlined in our pending utility patent on the app. We believe this will deliver more functionality to our community and foster the development of an additional revenue stream from users of other "hearables" that want seamless voice access to ChatGPT."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the launch of the Lucyd 2.0 app. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

