LogicMonitor Delivers a Competitive Advantage to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings Football Team

The renowned sports team depends on the hybrid observability platform, LM Envision, for uninterrupted access to vital video footage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football season is in full swing and for a chance at the playoffs, coaches and quarterbacks need to efficiently assess their plays before and after each game to dominate. In an environment where every second matters, sports teams like the Minnesota Vikings rely on LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, to ensure uninterrupted access to vital video footage.

LogicMonitor (PRNewswire)

"Our coaching staff relies heavily on internal systems for watching film, sharing files and accessing network resources. They watch footage before and after games, so that footage must be readily available at all times," said Matt Freshwater, Information Technology Manager, Minnesota Vikings. "The coaches pore over these videos, analyzing our own players as well as opponents. They study someone's hip position, the way they turn or the way their feet are lined up. It gets so granular, but this footage is the lifeblood of competitive advantage, so it's extremely important."

LM Envision, LogicMonitor's comprehensive monitoring solution, enables real-time monitoring of critical systems and applications across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. Loaded with customizable dashboards, the ability to predict failures and anomalies from historical data, and contextual alerts including text messages, LM Envision provides a single-pane view of hybrid infrastructure to help IT and cloud operations teams avoid outages and lost footage.

In the highly competitive world of football, downtime is costly. LogicMonitor empowers IT and cloud operations teams to stay ahead of critical incidents so their players and coaches can focus their energy on winning a spot at the big game.

To learn more about how the Minnesota Vikings use LogicMonitor to gain an advantage, read the case study .

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor's SaaS-based hybrid observability intelligence platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, CIOs, and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables unified observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. Visit our blog for more Platform information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LogicMonitor