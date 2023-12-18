Neuralace Medical is Set to Showcase its Non-invasive Axon Therapy Using the Company's Proprietary Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Technology (mPNS), at the North American Neuromodulation Society Conference Highlighted by Clinical Presentations in the Areas of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy and Axon Therapy Extended Use Clinical Data

Dr. Lora Brown will present results of the Axon Therapy Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (AT-PDN) study demonstrating the clinical impact of Axon Therapy (mPNS) on patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy, while Dr. Leo Kapural will present 180-day follow up data from the Safety and Efficacy of Axon Therapy study (SEAT) and Dr. Marshall Bedder of the VA Augusta Health Care System will present the 180-day Axon experience clinical and practice review

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralace Medical is set to make a significant impact at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) meeting in Las Vegas, NV, from January 18-21. Principal investigator Dr. Leo Kapural will take the podium to present groundbreaking results of the SEAT study, featuring a 180-day follow-up across both primary endpoints (VAS pain scores) and secondary endpoints (Patient Reported Outcomes). Also at the NANS meeting, Dr. Lora Brown will present the results of the AT-PDN study focused on the impact of Axon Therapy on Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN). Adding to this showcase meeting, Dr. Marshall Bedder will present an abstract on the 180 day Axon Therapy experience at VA Augusta's Pain Medicine Clinic, encompassing diverse patient types.

Neuralace Medical has developed the Axon Therapy device, a proprietary, non-invasive treatment for chronic nerve pain utilizing a high-intensity, time-varying magnetic field directly targeted at the affected nerve and is referred to as magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (mPNS). Axon Therapy is typically administered in physician offices or treatment rooms by mid-level practitioners and utilizes a series of treatments in the first month followed by monthly treatments thereafter, with each treatment lasting about 13 minutes.

The Safety and Efficacy of Axon Therapy Study (SEAT) has reached the 180-day follow-up and has exhibited a 65.2% responder rate with a 55% average reduction in pain. Dr. Leo Kapural will present these extended follow up results and will present Axon clinical durability data supporting the continuing patient use of Axon Therapy. Dr. Kapural stated, "We are thrilled to see the continuing efficacy of Axon Therapy through the six-month point, with patients achieving substantial pain relief while receiving monthly Axon treatments. This study confirms the potential for patients to receive significant long term pain relief and functional improvement". Added Joe Milkovits, COO at Neuralace Medical, "In our clinical experience thus far with Axon Therapy, we are seeing some of the best Axon treatment results in the PDN patient group within the SEAT Study".

The Axon Therapy in Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Study (AT-PDN) is a randomized, multi-center, double blind, sham controlled clinical study looking at the impact of Axon Therapy on patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy and is currently under FDA review. Dr. Lora Brown is the principal investigator and highlighted the promising outcomes observed during the AT-PDN study "I am pleased to be the PI for this exciting study, especially as I review the clinical results. In my opinion, Axon Therapy will offer physicians treating diabetic patients a new non-invasive tool which can bring relief to millions of patients suffering from PDN".

A retrospective review of the real-world use of Axon Therapy and mPNS was conducted at the VA Augusta Pain Medicine Clinic to evaluate the longer-term performance of Axon Therapy (>180 days) for treatment efficacy. Initial treatment data from 81 patients and followed over 180 days revealed a remarkable 78% responder rate (>50% pain relief). Maintaining a once-a-month treatment schedule was consistent with patient satisfaction and showed good analgesic levels for most patients. Dr. Marshall Bedder, Pain Medicine Service Chief at VA Augusta, expressed satisfaction with the integration of Axon mPNS into VA Pain Medicine treatment algorithms, stating "Referrals have increased by word of mouth from patients to their referring physicians and to their fellow VA friends and neighbors. Neuropathic pain patients who were previously receiving integrative therapy or pharmacological approaches with limited success are finding excellent non-invasive relief with Axon therapy. We are seeing new applications emerge from mPNS such as PDN and even osteoarthritis pain. There are a lot of happy veterans who are eager to spread the word of their treatment success".

Keith Warner, Neuralace Medical CEO commented "Taken together, these studies and the upcoming NANS meeting, mark an inflection point for this treatment, signifying expanding patient phenotypes and increasing durability of results, all via a modality which is non-invasive, easy to administer and which has little to no side effects" Warner continued, "We believe that for increasing numbers of patients, the possibility of having access to non-invasive neurostimulation can open the door to significant pain relief without the risks associated with surgery or device implants".

