10x Genomics Launches Xenium Catalyst Network

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. , (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced the launch of its Xenium Catalyst Network, a global group of technically qualified research institutions that will accelerate access to Xenium proof-of-concept data for researchers worldwide. The four founding members of the Xenium Catalyst Network will add significant capacity for the company's Xenium Catalyst Program, a technical access service launched earlier this year for prospective customers.

"Since we launched the Xenium Catalyst Program, the customer response has been off the charts," said Jim Wilbur, Chief Commercial Officer at 10x Genomics. "We're now thrilled to expand the program with four exceptional founding network members. These collaborators are as eager and committed as we are to providing a world-class experience and helping more researchers see firsthand the power and performance of Xenium on their own samples."

While many researchers can use the company's comprehensive menu of in situ datasets , the Xenium Catalyst Network will support researchers who require proof-of-concept data on specific samples to aid in grant applications, funding requests and purchasing decisions. Through the Catalyst Network, researchers can choose from a broad menu of custom and curated gene panels to directly experience Xenium's class-leading performance and high sensitivity and specificity on their own samples.

The Xenium Catalyst Network is intended to replicate and expand the best-in-class experience and data that researchers can expect when running Xenium in their own labs. The founding Catalyst Network Members are Macrogen Inc., K2bio, BioChain Institute Inc., and The McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University School of Medicine. 10x Genomics expects to add more research institutions to the Xenium Catalyst Network in 2024.

K2bio

K2bio enables early-stage life science companies to develop the next generation of innovative therapies. K2 is at the forefront of single cell analysis, offering revolutionary solutions that enable researchers to explore cellular complexity with unprecedented precision.

"K2bio, a novel full service preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), welcomes our partnership with 10x Genomics and the Xenium Catalyst Network," said Kieron Jones, CEO at K2bio. "Leveraging our experience in translational services, we have chosen to be a part of the Xenium Catalyst Network because the platform provides quality data for rapid insight into the biology of complex tissues, which aids our unified goal to provide cutting edge technologies and services."

Macrogen, Inc.

Macrogen is a global leader in precision medicine with a mission to predict and diagnose diseases, and present personalized treatment through R&D based on genome big data and collaboration with medical institutes.

"Single cell spatial transcriptome analysis using Xenium is believed to be a new technology that adds spatial information to existing single cell analysis," said Changhoon Kim, CEO at Macrogen. "We are very honored to be a Catalyst Network member, as Macrogen has been objectively recognized for its competitiveness as a single cell leader. Macrogen plans to expand pharmaceutical services for new drug screening using in situ single cell analysis and in the future intends to provide global services for precise clinical diagnostic solutions for incurable diseases including cancer."

BioChain Institute Inc.

BioChain Institute Inc. has engaged in the field of biological sample analysis for more than 25 years, empowering top global pharma and academic leaders. Its goal is to advance accurate disease diagnosis and drug discovery by enabling its clients with a series of products and services, from sample collection and preparation to analysis, providing customers with complete solutions.

"We are excited to take this leap into expanding our partnership with 10x Genomics for providing single cell spatial services using the 10x Genomics Xenium In Situ platform," said Vidyodhaya (Vidya) Sundaram, VP of Business Development at BioChain Institute Inc. "With this collaboration, we aim to leverage 10x's extensive experience in translational research and product development to provide cutting edge technology globally."

The McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University School of Medicine

The McDonnell Genome Institute is a world leader in the fast-paced, constantly changing field of genomics. The McDonnell Genome Institute has developed a highly efficient, scalable research pipeline to provide a variety of functional genomics options.

"Participating in the 10x Genomics Xenium Catalyst Network will help us deliver state-of-the-art spatial genomics services," stated Michael Heinz, Director of Research Operations at the McDonnell Genome Institute. "This collaboration provides our researchers with efficient pathways to acquire essential proof-of-concept data – an important step in securing grant funding or commercializing new technologies."

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

