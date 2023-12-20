Charlotte Regional Business Alliance announces new board officers, members

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the voice of business for the city of Charlotte and the 14-county bi-state region, today announced new officers, as well as 13 new members of the 2024 Executive Committee and Board of Trustees.

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance 2024 Officers (PRNewswire)

New officers, board members join Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Executive Committee and Board of Trustees

Ali Summerville, business administration executive at Ally Financial, will assume the role of chair of the board, effective Jan. 1. Summerville's deep experience liaising with business and functional leads on enterprise-wide business initiatives will be an asset to the CLT Alliance board. She succeeds Kieth Cockrell, president, Bank of America Charlotte, who successfully completed his term as 2023 chair and will serve as immediate past chair in 2024.

David Longo, chairman and CEO of CBI Workplace Solutions, will serve as vice chair. Longo brings 30 years of experience as a business owner who grew CBI from a small startup to a premier workplace solutions organization. Dave Katz, president and COO of Coca-Cola Consolidated, will serve as second vice chair; John Giannuzzi, Carolinas managing partner, Deloitte, will serve as treasurer; and Shalanna Pirtle, chief talent, diversity & inclusion officer at Parker Poe, is general counsel & secretary.

"My goal is to give my utmost to assist this organization, to equip the team as best as possible, and ensure we are fulfilling its mission," Summerville said. "That support includes locking arms with the entire business community to ensure our vibrant region continues to shine."

In 2024, 13 new leaders from the region's business community will be joining the CLT Alliance Executive Committee and Board of Trustees:

Executive Committee:

Kinneil Coltman, EVP & Chief Community & Social Impact Officer, Advocate Health

Bojan Cukic , Professor and Dean, UNC Charlotte

Brett Gray , Managing Principal, Cushman & Wakefield

Valerie Kinloch , President, Johnson C. Smith University

Abbey Rampy , Strategist, Gensler

Carrie Ruddy , SVP & Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, Trane Technologies

Board of Trustees:

Steve Bagwell , CEO, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

Emily Pillars, Managing Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Mike Tanksley , Area Manager, Trane Technologies

Solange Tricanowicz, Director of Corporate Engagement, UNC Charlotte

County Advisors:

Chris Greene , Cleveland

Adam Shumate , Lancaster

Brandon Spears , Iredell

The full list of Executive Committee and Board of Trustees members can be found here.

The CLT Alliance is a best-in-class regional economic development organization. Together, these leaders will help propel the CLT Alliance into its next phase of development.

"As the voice of business for the region, our Executive Committee and Board of Trustees have a critical role in ensuring all perspectives are considered as we deliver against our promise to grow the economy, advocate for business, and convene diverse stakeholders," Janet LaBar, CLT Alliance president and CEO, said. "These individuals are great additions to an already impressive team that commits their time, talent, and treasures to make our region better for all."

About the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance:

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is the leading voice of business for the City of Charlotte and the 14-county, bi-state region. Formed in 2018 through the merger of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and the Charlotte Regional Partnership, today's CLT Alliance is the only regional economic development organization that grows the economy, advocates for businesses, and convenes diverse stakeholders. Our mission is to enthusiastically collaborate to promote and advance the Charlotte Region, creating opportunity, economic growth, and prosperity for all. To learn more, visit charlotteregion.com.

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte Regional Business Alliance