The Elizabeth Elting Foundation and The Campaign Against Hunger Unite To Fight Food Insecurity for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is once again teaming up with The Campaign Against Hunger this holiday season, continuing their ongoing collaboration to combat food insecurity for struggling New Yorkers. As part of their annual initiative and for the third year running, the Foundation is proud to announce a gift of $182,000 to the nonprofit The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), guaranteeing 100,000 meals to those who need it most throughout the New York City area.

Over 44 million Americans live in food insecure households, lacking access to adequate nutrition for a healthy life. In New York City, 18% of adults and 15% of children live in poverty, with Brooklyn and the Bronx having some of the highest numbers of food insecure children in the nation. Moreover, average meal costs in New York City are nearly twice the national average, making matters even more precarious for struggling families. These numbers point to the pressing issue of rising food insecurity in the U.S., which has only worsened as food prices rose 9.9% in 2022 and continued to outpace inflation throughout 2023. Illustrating this, in just the last two years, the cost of this initiative has risen over 45%—from $115,000 to $182,000. As income inequality continues to soar and families struggle to keep up with rising inflation, the need to combat food insecurity is more critical than ever.

"I founded the Elizabeth Elting Foundation on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to fulfill their highest potential, and the world will be a far brighter place when that dream is realized," said Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation. "That only becomes possible when every person has the resources they need to not just survive, but thrive, and access to nutritious food is paramount among those needs. That's why it is my greatest privilege to be able to continue working alongside The Campaign Against Hunger to empower our community and make our shared dream a reality. No matter the month, day, or year, New Yorkers look out for each other."

The Foundation's donation supports TCAH's community-driven approach and mission to end hunger. Closing out 2023, the Foundation continues to dedicate itself to the empowerment of women and underserved communities by directly committing resources to bridge gaps and eradicate systemic barriers so that everyone can fulfill their highest potential.

"It's a pleasure to partner with the Elizabeth Elting Foundation for another year of providing nutritious meals to families throughout the New York City area, " said Dr. Melony Samuels, TCAH CEO and Founder. "Once again this holiday season, we step forward together toward ending hunger. From the after-effects of the pandemic to rising food costs, the last few years haven't been easy, and providing food and hope to families who need it most is a critical part of our efforts to empower our community. I thank the Foundation from the bottom of my heart for its love of community as we bring love, joy, and cheer to those we serve!"

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, bestselling author, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz founded TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room in 1992 and served as Co-CEO until 2018. TransPerfect is the world's largest language solutions company, with over $1.1 billion in revenue and offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. Liz received the 2019 Charles Waldo Haskins Award for business and public service from NYU's Stern School of Business, the American Heart Association's 2020 Health Equity Leadership Award, the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs' 2021 Vertex Award for changing the face and direction of women's high-growth entrepreneurship, the American Heart Association's 2022 Woman Changing the World Award, Trinity College's 2022 Kathleen O'Connor Boelhouwer '85 Alumni Initiative Award, and the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's 2023 Angel of Hope Award. Liz has been recognized as a NOW Woman of Power & Influence, American Express' and Entrepreneur magazine's Woman of the Year, and one of Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women every year since the list's inception. Elting is the bestselling author of Dream Big and Win: Translating Passion into Purpose and Creating a Billion-Dollar Business.

