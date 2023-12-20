Mercury Insurance Partners with LA Kings to Bring First-of-Their-Kind Experiences to Fans

"Where's Bailey?" Augmented Reality Experience Features LA-centric Art from World Renowned Muralist Nigel Sussman

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance and the Los Angeles Kings announced today that the two longtime partners have teamed up to create a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) experience that will send fans on a fanciful adventure through some of LA's most recognized landmarks in search of Kings' mascot and hockey's most lovable lion, Bailey.

Designed by world renowned artist and muralist, Nigel Sussman, the "Where's Bailey" AR experience brings Sussman's vision of LA to life, revealing fun animations of iconic LA locales and experiences, like the Hockeywood Walk of Fame, a movie premier complete with paparazzi, and the iconic giant donut at Bailey's Donuts.

Fans attending Kings games at Crypto.com Arena begin their adventure by scanning a QR code at the giant 10' x 20' art installation next to the Team LA store on the main concourse. This will launch the "Where's Bailey" web app on their smartphones. Upon pointing their phone's camera at the mural, the illustration comes to life. Fans then move their camera around the detailed crowd scene-style mural to find Bailey, who is hidden amongst the densely populated mural's elements. Fans who find Bailey will be entered to win an exclusive Kings prize package that includes an authentic jersey and two game tickets.

"Mercury and the LA Kings, both deeply embedded in the fabric of Los Angeles, have always shared a commitment to this city," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "'Where's Bailey' is a love letter to the city of Los Angeles and we are so happy that Mercury, the Kings and, most importantly, Kings fans get to enjoy it."

Acclaimed illustrator and muralist Nigel Sussman created the mural with his signature colorful isometric line art. Nigel's work, which has been featured in projects for major brands like Google, eBay, and adidas, combines complex fantasy architecture and imaginary machines with an enhanced vision of Los Angeles, providing a unique seek-and-find experience.

"We can't imagine 'Where's Bailey' in the hands of any artist other than Nigel," added Thompson. "His unique genius is the engine that makes this experience special."

The fun doesn't end with the final horn, however, because Kings fans all over Southern California can also have some fun with Bailey. Mercury created a special Bailey Instagram filter that fans can use to create Reels or Stories. The "Here's Bailey" filter allows fans to place Bailey anywhere in the Southland and then post it on IG, which could result in some amazing surprise-and-delight gifts for fans. These gifts range from autographed sticks and pucks, jerseys, and even tickets.

"The Kings have always put fans first and 'Where's Bailey?' is yet another example of the cutting-edge experiences we are creating for our fans," said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer, Luc Robitaille. "This isn't just a fun game, it's a celebration of the greatest city in the world."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

