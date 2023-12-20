PriceSpider Closes the Year with Global Strategic Program Launch and Key Leadership Hires to Further Assert Brand Commerce Dominance

Industry leaders Florencia Schiavon and Merel Kuethe have been appointed as Vice Presidents of Global Strategic Accounts

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce enablement solutions, which holds more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced the launch of its Global Strategic Program, a comprehensive initiative tailored to meet the diverse needs of global brands in ecommerce. The launch of this program emphasizes PriceSpider's commitment to advancing the brand commerce space, providing strategic account partnerships and insights to connect retailers with customers globally. Additionally, the company announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Florencia Schiavon and Merel Keuthe as Vice Presidents of Global Strategic Accounts.

"PriceSpider's proprietary technology provides a unique set of insights that allow clients to stay ahead of market trends, monitor their competitors, and optimize their product positioning," said Anthony Ferry, CEO at PriceSpider. "These insights give our customers the opportunity to elevate their ecommerce team activities and market performance at an unprecedented scale. Ending 2023 with this launch and an expanded leadership team sets us up for continued momentum next year and beyond."

The Global Strategic program includes a suite of account services and ecommerce solutions that cater to the diverse and changing needs of worldwide clients in the ecommerce space. From price intelligence to content optimization, brand reputation management, and consumer insights, the program offers numerous benefits to clients operating globally. Brands leveraging PriceSpider's platform benefit from understanding market trends, monitoring competitors, and optimizing their brand presence across relevant marketplaces, helping them make informed business decisions.

In addition to this launch, PriceSpider focused on growing its leadership team in 2023 by appointing Merel Kuethe and Florencia Schiavon as Vice Presidents of Global Strategic Accounts. At PriceSpider, Kuethe leads program management and customer success within the sales department. Schiavon leads growth and expansion. Prior to PriceSpider, Merel was VP of Customer Success at Edge by Ascential, now known as Flywheel, a cloud-based digital commerce platform. In addition, Florencia, also joining PriceSpider from Edge by Ascential (now Flywheel) and Commerce IQ, brings over a decade of expertise in global strategic sales and expansion, managing portfolios over $50 million and delivering consistent results and success across multiple organizations.

"It's an honor to join a company with a two-decades-long history of service and support excellence," said Kuethe. "PriceSpider consistently provides customers with industry-leading services, and the Global Strategic Program is no different. I look forward to providing an elevated level of support for our global customers as we continue to reinforce PriceSpider's commitment to assisting clients in optimizing their digital shelves."

"PriceSpider is uniquely positioned at the forefront of innovation in the ecommerce space, and joining the team at this time is truly invigorating," said Schiavon. "The launch of the Global Strategic Program marks a pivotal moment in our shared mission to redefine industry standards. I'm eager to contribute to this dynamic team and lead the way in shaping the future of global ecommerce."

As PriceSpider continues to drive industry innovation with a focus on future acceleration, the Global Strategic Program reaffirms the company's commitment to providing brands worldwide with strategic insights. PriceSpider's robust digital shelf analytics solutions, such as Brand Monitor and MAP Protection Prowl, monitor thousands of marketplace websites daily, offering insights into search product placement, pricing and promotions, ratings and reviews, content and images, and competitor share of shelf to empower brands to optimize their digital shelf experiences while protecting brand integrity online. With the recent launch of a next-generation self-service shoppable solution and the promotion of Brett Banner to Senior Vice President of Strategy , PriceSpider has further strengthened its global eccommerce offerings and advisory, community, and advocacy programs, solidifying the company's position as a leader and go-to choice for brands looking to optimize in the evolving ecommerce landscape.

