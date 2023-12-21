CaringBridge and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation come together to support family caregivers this holiday season. A special match made possible by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation doubles the impact of contributions made on www.caringbridge.org December 30 - December 31st, 2023.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge is thrilled to announce its Holiday Giving campaign with the generous support of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

CaringBridge offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. (PRNewswire)

The Schulze Family Foundation awarded a grant of $50,000 to CaringBridge this year. $25,000 was utilized for a match in June, and now, just in time for the holidays, the remaining $25,000 will be used to match donations made, up to $25,000, on www.caringbridge.org on December 30 – 31st.

CaringBridge is a no-cost, nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. The organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing.

"We are grateful to the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation for their ongoing support of CaringBridge this year, and especially during the holidays", said Tia Newcomer, CEO at CaringBridge. "During the holidays, feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness can be magnified, Caregivers are already busy, and there's even more to do during the holidays. The Schulze Family Foundation commitment to matching donations, dollar for dollar, enables CaringBridge to continue to surround family caregivers with support from their community. The holidays are a great time to get some respite and just a few hours of assistance can be a huge relief. This continued generosity allows CaringBridge to thrive as a nonprofit, never selling or sharing data, and ensuring we remain no cost for all users – because healing happens when you're surrounded by loved ones."

"The Schulze Family Foundation is happy to continue our long-standing relationship with CaringBridge, and by providing this matching grant, help to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone," said Mark Dienhart, Foundation president and CEO.

A donor-supported nonprofit, CaringBridge has over 300,000 people on the platform every day surrounding family caregivers and their loved ones with support. Donations to CaringBridge help families like Sabeeha and her husband Huzefa, who needed support when Sabeeha experienced a health condition. "The caregiver's journey is an endless journey," said Huzefa. "I would not have been able to remain as positive if it was not for CaringBridge to offload that part of it. It gave me the forum to be positive, to be open, to be vulnerable."

This holiday, join us in continuing the incredible impact we make together on the lives of family caregivers all around the world!

To learn more or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.CaringBridge.org/give .

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With over 300,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world. To learn more visit www.caringbridge.org

About the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation was created in 2004 by Best Buy founder, Dick Schulze, to give back to the communities where Dick and his family grew up – in Minnesota, where he built Best Buy to become the world's largest consumer electronics retailer, and in Florida, where he now maintains a permanent residence. The Schulze Family Foundation creates grant partnerships with organizations that generate meaningful results in human and social services, education, and health and medicine. In all its activities, the Foundation embraces its founder's vision to strengthen and support initiatives that lead to change within our communities.

