One Health Direct Partners with Manufacturers Aligned with Patient Demographics

DUNEDIN, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) is a leading marketer and patient engagement solution provider for durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers. To better meet the needs of their DME partners' patients, OHD selectively collaborates with high-quality manufacturers to help design and provide products for their patients' unique and specific needs.

OHD's partners primarily provide support to persons with diabetes and the geriatric population. These partnerships provide DME patients with superior and innovative approaches to treating their chronic conditions.

One such collaborative partnership is with Mobility Braces, where OHD played a significant role by assisting in the development of a series of PDAC-approved orthopedic bracing products, including back, wrist, ankle, and knee braces. These redesigned products were aimed at addressing the unique needs of elderly patients. The two companies worked together to redesign and redevelop products that provide a more forgiving fit and make proper self-application of the braces more achievable for patients. Properly applied braces typically lead to better functional results, increased comfort, and, ultimately, better patient compliance.

Mobility Braces are designed with several features that are tailored to the elderly population. Bigger pull points and thumb loops account for less dexterity, and larger hook-n-loop landing areas provide a more customized and secure fit. Overall product comfort is addressed by using high-quality, soft, breathable materials. Additionally, most Mobility Braces are available in a gamut of sizes, from XS to 4XL, allowing OHD's expert customer services team to fit them accurately over the phone. Offering eight sizes allows for a more precise fit, a benefit to patients who receive a more exact fit, and a benefit to the DME supplier as there are fewer gaps in sizing, which equals reduced returns due to improper sizing.

"Most DMEs provide the same brace for a young athletic patient as they would a geriatric patient, regardless of their specific preferences and needs," said Alois Rubenbauer, founder and CEO. "While a one-size-fits-all approach might fulfill the same medical needs of compression, stability, and support, it doesn't prioritize the patient. OHD's focus is to achieve better results for our partners' unique DME patient populations."

OHD's DME partners serve many different patient demographics, including geriatric and larger body size patients and persons with diabetes. OHD is continuously working on behalf of its partners and patients to find products that are innovative, intuitive, and easy to use; taking patient comfort and ease of application into account. Other product and manufacturer partners include CGM systems from Abbott and their Freestyle Libre 3 system, which has the smallest sensors available on the market.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, and phototherapy supplies.

