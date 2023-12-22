The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials Launches Membership Portal

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) announces the successful launch of its Membership Portal, attracting over 130 members. This emphasizes the commitment to advancing diversity in clinical trials.

The AOD acknowledges the inaugural Black Women in Clinical (BWICR) conference for its role in the Portal's launch, gathering members and building the AOD community. BWICR Founder and CEO, Danielle Mitchell, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Dr. Jerome Adams and the AOD leadership team in advancing diverse representation in clinical research.

Diana Foster, Ph.D., President, and Chief Diversity Officer at AOD, shared her thoughts about the rapid response to the Portal launch, with over 130 members. "This reflects the urgent need and shared commitment to addressing diversity gaps in clinical trials. Together, the community aims to make a significant impact on ensuring diverse representation in clinical research," Foster said.

As the AOD expands, the Membership Portal offers exclusive benefits, providing access to a professional network, information resources, and collaborative opportunities. This community is positioned to drive positive change and contribute significantly to advancing diversity and inclusivity in clinical trials.

About the Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD):

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials is a premier organization dedicated to propelling diversity, inclusivity, and equality in clinical research. Focused on advancing healthcare solutions across diverse populations, the Association serves as a nexus for industry professionals who champion these values.

