Ho Chi Minh City's Vibrant Festivals in 2024: A Celebration of Culture and Tradition

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, a vibrant metropolis in Vietnam, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and lively festivals. In 2024, the city will host a series of captivating events and festivals that showcase its unique traditions and attract both domestic and international visitors.

(PRNewswire)

One of the prominent festivals is the Tet Festival, scheduled for January 18 to 21, 2024. This festival celebrates the traditional Lunar New Year, known as Tet, and features community cultural activities, exhibitions, cooking demonstrations, and art shows. It serves as a platform to promote the unique cultural values of the Vietnamese people and offers visitors a chance to experience the festive ambiance of Tet.

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival, which takes place from March 1 to 31, 2024, pays homage to the traditional costume of Vietnamese women, the Ao Dai. This festival highlights the cultural identity and beauty of the Ao Dai through cultural and spiritual activities. It has become an annual tourism and cultural product, attracting both domestic and foreign tourists to the city.

From April 4 to 7, 2024, the 20th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival will take place. This event aims to stimulate tourism activities, increase revenue, and foster connections between tourism consumers and businesses. It features captivating performances and a tourism stimulation fair with numerous booths showcasing tourism and culinary delights.

In June 2024, the city will host the 2nd River Festival, promoting the long-standing river tourism product associated with the spiritual life of the Southern Vietnamese people. This festival showcases the potential of river tourism and its role in the city's future tourism industry.

The 18th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2024) is scheduled to take place from September 5 to 7, 2024. Recognized by five countries in the Mekong subregion, the event aims to enhance the supply and demand dynamics by fostering connections among travel and tourism businesses. ITE HCMC is the only international travel expo in Vietnam with the International Buyers Program, offering opportunities for international tourism businesses looking to expand their market, bring tourists to Vietnam, and explore the Mekong sub-region.

In December 2024, the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week will take place. This week-long event features diverse tourism, sports, and music activities, along with promotional programs and shopping incentives. It aims to promote the city's image, cultural identity, tourism services, and culinary delights to residents and visitors alike.

Concluding the year, the 7th Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon Techcombank will be part of the Tourism Week. This marathon not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also allows participants to experience and showcase the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City's landmarks.

These festivals offer an immersive experience into the city's culture and vibrant atmosphere, providing an opportunity to create lasting memories and celebrate the unique spirit of Ho Chi Minh City .

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

Email: info@visithcmc.vn

www.visithcmc.vn



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism