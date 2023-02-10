The Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8) are outside shots to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline, the 37th-ranked odds among all college basketball squads.

The Bulldogs are slated to square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a road tilt on Saturday, February 11. This battle begins at 6:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Mississippi State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 37th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-New Year +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

Mississippi State Team Stats

Mississippi State's +167 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.5 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 58.5 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

This year, the Bulldogs are 10-3 at home with a 2-4 record on the road while going 4-1 in neutral-site games.

Mississippi State is 15-3 when playing as the favorite, and has a single win (1-5) in games it has been listed as underdogs.

In SEC action, Mississippi State is 4-7. It is 12-1 outside of conference play.

The Bulldogs have three wins in one-possession games (in five opportunities), and three wins in seven games decided by six points or fewer.

Mississippi State has lost all two games when favored by three points or fewer this season (0-2), but it has won 15 games when favored by 3.5 points or more (15-1).

Mississippi State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 2-3 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q3 Record: 7-0

3-5 | 2-3 | 4-0 | 7-0 Mississippi State has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But it also has five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 50th-most.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Mississippi State Players

Tolu Smith leads the Bulldogs in scoring (14.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game).

Dashawn Davis paces the team with 3.5 assists per game.

Davis hits 1.4 threes per game to lead the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State's steals leader is Shakeel Moore, who averages 2.1 per game. Smith leads the team averaging 0.8 blocks a game.

