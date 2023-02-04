Saturday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) squaring off at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Bulldogs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Mississippi State. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139.5 over/under.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 72, Missouri 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+3.5)



Missouri (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Mississippi State has compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri is 11-8-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in six games, while Tigers games have gone over 11 times. The two teams combine to score 148.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total. Mississippi State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the past 10 games. Missouri has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 59 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

Mississippi State averages 35.7 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) while conceding 30.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.2 boards per game.

Mississippi State hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) while shooting 28.1% from deep (358th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game while shooting 31%.

The Bulldogs rank 317th in college basketball with 86.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 78 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (169th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.5 (46th in college basketball).

