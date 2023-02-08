Wednesday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-60 and heavily favors Mississippi State to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi State projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus LSU. The total is currently listed at 127.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Line: Mississippi State -9.5

Mississippi State -9.5 Point Total: 127.5

Mississippi State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, LSU 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. LSU

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-9.5)



Mississippi State (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



Mississippi State is 11-9-0 against the spread this season compared to LSU's 7-13-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have hit the over in six games, while Tigers games have gone over eight times. The teams score 132.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Mississippi State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. LSU has gone 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 matches.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 65.5 points per game (327th in college basketball) while allowing 58.7 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Mississippi State records 35.7 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Mississippi State connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) while shooting 27.6% from deep (359th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Bulldogs rank 320th in college basketball with 86.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 77.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (176th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (41st in college basketball).

