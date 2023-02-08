How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) will be trying to snap a 10-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Mississippi State is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 230th.
- The 65.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are the same as the Tigers allow.
- Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Mississippi State has performed better at home this year, putting up 69.9 points per game, compared to 60.7 per game on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs are giving up 5.9 fewer points per game (57.8) than in away games (63.7).
- In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State has played better in home games this season, making 5.8 treys per game with a 27.1% three-point percentage, compared to 3.8 threes per game and a 22.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|TCU
|W 81-74
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/31/2023
|@ South Carolina
|W 66-51
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/4/2023
|Missouri
|W 63-52
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|LSU
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/15/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
