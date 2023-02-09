Mississippi State vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Florida Gators (14-9) versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Bulldogs' most recent game on Monday ended in a 91-90 victory against Tennessee.
Mississippi State vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Mississippi State vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 71, Mississippi State 64
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on February 6, the Bulldogs took down the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 14) in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-90.
- The Bulldogs have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.
- Mississippi State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 22
- 60-44 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 15
- 72-44 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 29
- 87-58 over New Mexico (No. 87) on December 21
- 83-47 over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 19
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 72.3 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and giving up 56.9 per outing, 33rd in college basketball) and have a +354 scoring differential.
- In SEC games, Mississippi State has averaged 8.4 fewer points (63.9) than overall (72.3) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (77 per game) than on the road (60).
- At home Mississippi State is allowing 56 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than it is away (61.8).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 63.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 72.3.
