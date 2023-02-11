Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (9-12) and the Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-13) matching up at Moore Gymnasium (on February 11) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Bethune-Cookman.
The Lady Braves' last game on Monday ended in a 74-51 win against Mississippi Valley State.
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Alcorn State 59
Alcorn State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Braves defeated the Texas Southern Lady Tigers in a 76-67 win on January 14. It was their signature win of the season.
- Alcorn State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).
Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 30
- 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 6
- 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 22
- 58-49 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 23
- 74-51 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on February 6
Alcorn State Performance Insights
- The Lady Braves' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.8 points per game (224th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (186th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Alcorn State has averaged 64.7 points per game in SWAC play, and 62.8 overall.
- The Lady Braves average 69 points per game at home, and 56.6 away.
- At home, Alcorn State gives up 58.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 70.
- The Lady Braves are posting 66.3 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.8.
