Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Mississippi State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-56 win against Florida in their last outing on Thursday.
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Texas A&M 68
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win of the season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 14), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 91-90 home win on February 6.
- The Bulldogs have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 22
- 73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on February 9
- 60-44 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 15
- 72-44 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 29
- 87-58 over New Mexico (No. 87) on December 21
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (scoring 72.3 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while giving up 56.9 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball) and have a +371 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Mississippi State puts up fewer points per contest (64.7) than its season average (72.3).
- The Bulldogs score 77.0 points per game in home games, compared to 61.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.1 points per contest.
- Defensively, Mississippi State has been better at home this season, ceding 56.0 points per game, compared to 61.0 in away games.
- On offense, the Bulldogs have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.0 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 72.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
