SWAC opponents face one another when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) welcome in the Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) at Moore Gymnasium, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 44.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Jackson State is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 227th.
  • The Tigers score 7.9 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (75.2).
  • When Jackson State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 7-2.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Jackson State is putting up 71.3 points per game, four more than it is averaging away (67.3).
  • In 2022-23 the Tigers are giving up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than away (77.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Jackson State drains fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.7), but makes a higher percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (29.2%).

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 Mississippi Valley State L 82-78 Williams Assembly Center
2/6/2023 UAPB W 88-84 Williams Assembly Center
2/11/2023 @ Florida A&M W 69-58 Al Lawson Center
2/13/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
2/18/2023 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center
2/25/2023 Texas Southern - Williams Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.