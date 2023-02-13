SWAC opponents face one another when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) welcome in the Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) at Moore Gymnasium, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: YouTube

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 44.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Jackson State is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 227th.

The Tigers score 7.9 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (75.2).

When Jackson State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 7-2.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

At home Jackson State is putting up 71.3 points per game, four more than it is averaging away (67.3).

In 2022-23 the Tigers are giving up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than away (77.6).

Beyond the arc, Jackson State drains fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.7), but makes a higher percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (29.2%).

Jackson State Schedule