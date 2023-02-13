The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-23, 2-10 SWAC) host the Alabama State Hornets (8-17, 6-6 SWAC) at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Records & Stats

In Mississippi Valley State's 21 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (52.4%).

The Delta Devils' ATS record is 14-8-0 this season.

Mississippi Valley State's .636 ATS win percentage (14-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than Alabama State's .571 mark (12-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi Valley State 59.7 124.6 75.5 149.7 134.1 Alabama State 64.9 124.6 74.2 149.7 141.5

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

Mississippi Valley State has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Delta Devils have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

The Delta Devils have put together an 8-4-0 ATS record in conference action so far this year.

The Delta Devils average 14.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Hornets allow (74.2).

Mississippi Valley State has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 74.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi Valley State 14-8-0 11-11-0 Alabama State 12-9-0 5-16-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits

Mississippi Valley State Alabama State 2-4 Home Record 5-2 1-17 Away Record 2-15 5-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 57.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.