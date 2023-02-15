How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.
- The Bulldogs score 65.6 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 68 the Wildcats give up.
- Mississippi State has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 68 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State is posting 69.5 points per game this year at home, which is 7.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (62).
- The Bulldogs are giving up 57.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (63.7).
- At home, Mississippi State is averaging 1.7 more treys per game (5.8) than in road games (4.1). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (27.7%) compared to on the road (25.4%).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Missouri
|W 63-52
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|LSU
|W 64-53
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 70-64
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/15/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/21/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
