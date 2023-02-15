The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.

The Bulldogs score 65.6 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 68 the Wildcats give up.

Mississippi State has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 68 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State is posting 69.5 points per game this year at home, which is 7.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (62).

The Bulldogs are giving up 57.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (63.7).

At home, Mississippi State is averaging 1.7 more treys per game (5.8) than in road games (4.1). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (27.7%) compared to on the road (25.4%).

Mississippi State Schedule