The LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) will be looking to continue a 15-game home winning streak when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score 15.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Lady Tigers allow (55.7).
  • Ole Miss is 20-5 when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 55.7 points, Ole Miss is 20-4.
  • The Lady Tigers score 85.8 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 54.7 the Rebels give up.
  • LSU is 23-1 when scoring more than 54.7 points.
  • LSU has a 20-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (41.9%).
  • The Rebels make 38.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Tennessee L 65-51 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2023 Florida W 68-42 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/13/2023 Kentucky W 74-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/16/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/19/2023 South Carolina - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/23/2023 Missouri - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.