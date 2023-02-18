Two hot squads hit the court when the Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) host the Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Braves, victors in five in a row.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jackson State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Betting Trends

Alcorn State is 11-14-0 ATS this year.

The Braves have covered the spread nine times this season (9-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Jackson State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

In the Tigers' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

