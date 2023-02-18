Saturday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) and Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) squaring off at Williams Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Braves won their last game 73-67 against Florida A&M on Monday.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 75, Alcorn State 53

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Lady Braves took down the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats at home on January 23 by a score of 58-49.

Alcorn State has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 287) on January 30

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on December 6

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on November 22

72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 21

73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 327) on February 13

Alcorn State Performance Insights